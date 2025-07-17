Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for July 11-17, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from the Rutherford Source covering the period from July 11 through July 17, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.
Noah Taylor
Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary
David Morrison
Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Kitty Walker
Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Thelma Katherine Jacobs
Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jerry Lee Benson
Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Ernest Donald Jennings
Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Franklin Delano Smith
Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Martha L Mitchell Mingis
Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Edna J. Cross
Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Judy Darlene Gabbert Williams
Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Joshua Mayes
Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Kevin Oustin Thompson
Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Joanne Priscilla Reynolds
Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Marsha Lowe
Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Joyce Higgins Alexander
Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Tina Marie DiMonte
Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Daniel Lee ‘Dan’ Bownes
Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Betty Annette Farmer
Published: July 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Clarence Jennings
Published: July 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Clara Ann Courtney
Published: July 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Charles Leichner
Published: July 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Anthony Thompson
Published: July 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Linda Johnson
Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Samuel Martin
Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Shannon Hall
Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Emiliano Geronimo Perez Barahona
Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mary Jane Griffis
Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mark Alan Wood
Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
William Henry Chase Jr.
Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Oscar Fidele
Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
