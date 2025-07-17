Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for July 11-17, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from the Rutherford Source covering the period from July 11 through July 17, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.

Noah Taylor

Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary

David Morrison

Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Kitty Walker

Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Thelma Katherine Jacobs

Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jerry Lee Benson

Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Ernest Donald Jennings

Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Franklin Delano Smith

Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Martha L Mitchell Mingis

Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Edna J. Cross

Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Judy Darlene Gabbert Williams

Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Joshua Mayes

Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Kevin Oustin Thompson

Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Joanne Priscilla Reynolds

Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Marsha Lowe

Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Joyce Higgins Alexander

Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Tina Marie DiMonte

Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Daniel Lee ‘Dan’ Bownes

Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Betty Annette Farmer

Published: July 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Clarence Jennings

Published: July 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Clara Ann Courtney

Published: July 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Charles Leichner

Published: July 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Anthony Thompson

Published: July 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Linda Johnson

Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Samuel Martin

Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Shannon Hall

Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Emiliano Geronimo Perez Barahona

Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mary Jane Griffis

Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mark Alan Wood

Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

William Henry Chase Jr.

Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Oscar Fidele

Published: July 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email