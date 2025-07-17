School of Rock Murfreesboro to Host Grand Opening Celebration

School of Rock Murfreesboro is turning up the volume for its Grand Opening celebration next week!

Date: on Friday, July 26

Time: 12 to 4 p.m.

Location: 1282 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN

This free, family-friendly event will feature live performances from student groups, free ice cream, raffle prizes, program discounts, and more.

Guests are invited to stop by, enjoy the music, and join in on the fun as the school celebrates its official launch. Come rock out and see what School of Rock is all about!

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email