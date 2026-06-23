HBO Max Offering 40% Off Annual Plans Starting Now

HBO Max is running a limited-time promotion giving new and returning U.S. subscribers 40% off when they sign up for a yearly plan instead of paying month to month. More Entertainment News

The HBO Max Yearly Plan Deal

From Thursday, June 18 through Wednesday, July 15, 2026, eligible subscribers can save 40% on Basic With Ads, Standard, or Premium yearly plans compared to the cost of 12 individual monthly payments. The offer is available at HBO Max on HBOMax.com, Prime Video Subscriptions, and The Roku Channel. Full terms are available here.

What the Timing Has to Do With House of the Dragon

The promotion is timed around the season three premiere of the HBO Original drama series “House of the Dragon,” which debuted Sunday, June 21. The deal gives fans a lower-cost entry point to catch up on the series and explore the full HBO Max library before and during the new season.

What Subscribers Get With HBO Max

HBO Max includes exclusive originals, blockbuster movies, documentaries, sports, and content from HBO, Warner Bros., A24, and the DC Universe. Upcoming programming includes originals “Lanterns” and “Stuart Fails To Save The Universe,” along with documentaries “Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World)” and “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks.” Library favorites like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” are also part of the lineup.

Source: HBO Max

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