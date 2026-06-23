SONIC’s America $2.50 Menu Is Here Through July 12

SONIC is keeping things simple this summer. From June 22 through July 12, 2026, the drive-in chain is offering four menu items for just $2.50 each through the SONIC App and at participating locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What’s on the America $2.50 Menu

Each item is sold individually at $2.50 (tax not included):

Red, White & Blue Slush Float — blue raspberry slush, vanilla soft serve, and real strawberries, back for the summer

Jr Double Cheeseburger — two beef patties with American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted bun

All-American Hot Dog — ketchup, mustard, relish, and diced onions on a soft bakery bun

Medium Onion Rings — crispy, golden rings as a snack or side

How to Order

Order through the SONIC App or stop by any participating location before July 12. Find a nearby spot at sonicdrivein.com.

Limited-Edition Cups This Summer

SONIC is also releasing 20-ounce cups with designs inspired by U.S. landmarks, available with drink purchases this summer.

SONIC Is Donating $250,000 to Classrooms in July

In July, the SONIC Foundation will donate $250,000 through DonorsChoose to fund history-focused classroom projects. The money comes through the Limeades for Learning program, where a portion of every Drink, Slush, and Shake purchase goes to the SONIC Foundation. The chain has donated more than $32 million to public school classrooms since 2009.

Source: Sonic

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