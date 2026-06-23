With hearts immeasurably heavy and spirits yearning for comfort, we remember and honor the life of Raiden Josiah Simmons, who left this world far too soon. Born on January 9, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, Raiden’s life, though brief, was a boundless gift of joy, innocence, and sweet promise to all who knew him.

Raiden’s remarkable journey began amidst the loving arms of his family in Nashville, where his laughter brought warmth and light to every corner of their home. Affectionately known as “Chunk,” Raiden’s presence filled any room with a special energy—his gentle spirit and strong, perfect soul touched those fortunate enough to be by his side. His smiling eyes and expressive giggles carved unforgettable memories into the hearts of his family, each glance leaving a lasting legacy of love.

He is survived by his devoted parent, Arianna Smith, whose boundless love and unwavering care cradled Raiden every day of his life. Grandparent Casius Smith loved and spoiled him in every imaginable way, filling his world with endless affection and hopes for the future. Raiden also remains held tenderly in the hearts of his loving aunts and uncles—Aniyah McKnight, Ayana Smith, Aleeyah Smith, and Deveon Brown and grandparents, Ronisha Smith, and Patrick Brown Sr—each of whom cherished their cherished “Chunk” and hoped to watch him grow, discover, and thrive. Though his time here was short, he brought immeasurable joy, giving every member of his family countless reasons to smile and hope.

While Raiden’s passing on June 12, 2026, in the very city where he entered the world has left an ache that words may barely touch, his memory lives on brightly—etched in the tender moments of every shared snuggle, every late-night lullaby, every hopeful dream spun for the beautiful soul he was. His is a legacy not measured in years, but in the depth of love felt, the outpouring of family devotion, and the indelible impression he leaves on every heart.

Friends and relatives are invited to gather and celebrate Raiden’s unforgettable life at a visitation held on June 26, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167. In the quiet of that sanctuary, among those who loved him most, Raiden’s memory will be embraced and cherished—a beacon of innocence and a symbol of how our lives are forever changed for having known him. Donations can be made via the following link:

Go Fund Me for Raiden

Though his little hands may have held us only for a moment, his loving spirit will hold our hearts forever.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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