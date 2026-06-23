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Home Weather 6/23/26: Overcast With Highs Near 81 and Lows Around 66; Winds Up...

6/23/26: Overcast With Highs Near 81 and Lows Around 66; Winds Up to 11 MPH; No Precipitation Expected Today.

By
Source Staff
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0
23

At 6:55 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 65.5°F with a wind speed of 7.5 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.8°F, with a low tonight of 66.2°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 10.9 mph during the day. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 5%, but no accumulation is anticipated. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day.

Tonight will see a shift to clear skies, with winds calming slightly to a maximum of 9.8 mph. There is no expected precipitation overnight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
65°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 81°F 65°F Overcast
Wednesday 86°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 88°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 90°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Saturday 91°F 74°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Sunday 92°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 95°F 75°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

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