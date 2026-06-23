6/23/26: Overcast With Highs Near 81 and Lows Around 66; Winds Up to 11 MPH; No Precipitation Expected Today.

At 6:55 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 65.5°F with a wind speed of 7.5 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.8°F, with a low tonight of 66.2°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 10.9 mph during the day. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 5%, but no accumulation is anticipated. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day.
Tonight will see a shift to clear skies, with winds calming slightly to a maximum of 9.8 mph. There is no expected precipitation overnight.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|81°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|86°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|88°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|90°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|91°F
|74°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Sunday
|92°F
|73°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|95°F
|75°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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