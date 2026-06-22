6 Lives Shows this Week- June 22, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Yacht Rock Symphony
Tuesday, June 23, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
The Nashville Symphony is performing with Ambrosia, John Ford Coley, and Peter Beckett (The Voice of Player) will take the stage to perform their chart-topping Billboard hits from the 1970s and 1980s, including favorites like “You’re The Only Woman”, “How Much I Feel”, “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight”, and “Baby Come Back”.
Find tickets here.
2The Bellamy Brothers
Thursday, June 25, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Bellamy Brothers celebrated 50 years of music in 2025 and their tour stop celebrates 50 Years of Hits. Special guests will be Big & Rich and John Anderson.
Find tickets here.
3Grand Ole Opry
Friday, June 26, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include American Aquarium, Jeff Allen, Exile, Crystal Gayle, and The Kody Norris Show.
Find tickets here.
4Devon Gilifian
Friday, June 26, 6 pm
Nashville Yards, 131 10th Avenue N, Nashville
WNXP is hosting a free concert at Nashville Yards featuring soul powerhouse Devon Gilfillian and singer-songwriter Cece Coakley.
Reserve a spot here.
5Tight Ends & Friends
Tuesday, June 23, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Tight Ends & Friends is a charity concert founded by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. Last year, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance. The lineup for this year will be Kane Brown, Hardy, Chase Rice, Jon Pardi, Dan + Shay, The War and Treaty, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Rita Wilson
Monday, June 22, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Rita Wilson brings The Sound of a Woman tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Max Bartos.
Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!