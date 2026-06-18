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Home Events Tennessee Event News Roundup – June 18, 2026

Tennessee Event News Roundup – June 18, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
7
event crowd
The following Tennessee event venue news was gathered from Rutherford Source for the week of June 11-18, 2026. From major tour announcements to museum exhibits, here is what happened at venues across the state this week.

The Chicks Bring 20 Year Anniversary Tour to Nashville

The Chicks announced their Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour, stopping at The Truth in Nashville on October 16.

Published: June, 18, 2026 – Read More

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Kenny Chesney Exhibit

Country Music Hall of Fame unveils Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward, featuring memorabilia, open July 23 through June 2027.

Published: June, 18, 2026 – Read More

Events at the Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo’s summer calendar includes Father’s Day weekend, Pride Day, World Giraffe Day, Summer Splash, and more events.

Published: June, 18, 2026 – Read More

6 Live Shows this Week- June 15, 2026

This week’s live show roundup features Josh Groban, The Human League, Nate Smith, Jinjer, and more across Nashville venues.

Published: June, 15, 2026 – Read More

Paris Jackson Brings Headlining Tour to Ryman Auditorium This Fall

Paris Jackson announced her first headlining tour, Zombies Tour, with a stop at Ryman Auditorium on September 3.

Published: June, 14, 2026 – Read More

The Nation’s Largest Food Festival Is Headed to Nashville This August

FoodieLand, the nation’s largest food festival, brings 200+ vendors to Nashville Superspeedway August 28-30.

Published: June, 14, 2026 – Read More

Jersey Boys Returns to Nashville This Fall at TPAC

The Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys returns to TPAC September 16-20 as part of its 20th anniversary tour.

Published: June, 13, 2026 – Read More

Dolly Parton’s ‘Threads’ Brings a One-of-a-Kind Symphony Experience to Nashville

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony runs at Schermerhorn Symphony Center through July 31 with the Nashville Symphony.

Published: June, 12, 2026 – Read More

Nashville Zoo Partners With Middle Tennessee Cadillac Dealers in New Community Initiative

Nashville Zoo partners with Middle Tennessee Cadillac Dealers to showcase electric vehicles and promote sustainability.

Published: June, 12, 2026 – Read More

The Mockingbird Theater Presents Purple Evolution – The Genius of Prince Tribute Band

Prince tribute band Purple Evolution performs at The Mockingbird Theater in Franklin on June 26, with tickets starting at $20.

Published: June, 10, 2026 – Read More

Lady A to Bring Holiday Tour to Ryman Auditorium

Grammy-winning group Lady A added two December 21 shows at Ryman Auditorium as part of their This Winter’s Night Tour.

Published: June, 10, 2026 – Read More

For more Tennessee Event news, visit Rutherford Source.

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