New Music this Week-June 22, 2026

2 Allie Colleen

With “All I Want,” independent country artist Allie Colleen delivers a nostalgic summer anthem rooted in late nights, young love and the beauty of living fully in a moment.

“I don’t relate to romantic love in my life, and we needed a love song, so I sat down with Eric Dodd, Stephen Hunley and we started with a melody and something about it made me feel like a day drive with something new on the horizon. So, here is my summer love song. I hope it brings back the thrill of summer love and staying up sunrise sharing personal stories with someone you just decided you were in love with, like staying on the phone for hours when you were fifteen.”

Take a listen here.