Priscilla Presley Brings Special Event to The Mulehouse

Priscilla Presley is bringing a special evening of storytelling and reflection to The Mulehouse in Columbia on August 15. Click for More Events

The entertainment icon will share a rare look into her personal life and career through previously private film footage, including wedding films, home movies and memorable moments from her work in film and television. The evening will also feature clips from Dallas, where Presley was a leading cast member for five seasons.

During the event, Presley will reflect on her life, career and her years with Elvis Presley. As the only woman to have married Elvis, she offers a personal perspective on their relationship, sharing stories about how they met, the bond they shared and the experiences that shaped her place in one of music’s most iconic stories.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Priscilla Presley to The Mulehouse,” said Amy Fish, Director of Concerts & Private Events in a release. “Hosting this special signature event is a tremendous privilege, and we look forward to sharing an unforgettable evening with our community and guests from across the region.”

Audiences across the country have praised the event for its intimate, personal feel, with many describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The event takes place on August 15 at The Mulehouse in Columbia. Tickets are available here. The Mulehouse is located at 812 S High St, Columbia,.

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