What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2026

July 2026 brings a spectacular summer lineup to Hulu, from iconic blockbusters and beloved franchises to major series premieres and shark week specials. Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the Hulu platform this month. More Entertainment News

July 1, 2026

GMA First Listen: Complete Season 1

KidCity A.I. Attack: Complete Season 1

Kiff: Complete Seasons 1-2

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 4

Love, Diana Musical Mysteries: Complete Season 2

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Complete Season 1

Autos Mota y Rocanrol (2025)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

The Birth Of A Nation (2016)

Corina (2024)

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar En Espanol (2014)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Margaret (2011)

Miracle (2004)

The Mummy (2017)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

The Pledge (2001)

Riding In Cars With Boys (2001)

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (2011)

Run Lola Run (1999)

Running With Scissors (2006)

Rust And Bone (2012)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Searching For Sugar Man (2012)

Selma (2014)

Selma En Espanol (2014)

A Separation (2011)

The Secret in Their Eyes (2010)

Straight (2024)

Titanic (1997)

Titanic En Espanol (1997)

Twilight (2008)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf Of Wall Street en espanol (2013)

July 2, 2026

Undead Unluck: Winter Arc: Special Premiere (DUBBED)

America’s Book of Secrets: The Monuments: Complete Season 1

America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoys: Complete Season 1

The American Soldier: Complete Season 1

Blood and Glory: The Civil War in Color: Complete Season 1

Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory: Complete Season 1

Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers: Complete Season 1

The Harlem Hellfighters: Complete Season 1

How the States Got Their Shapes: Complete Season 1

Jefferson: Complete Season 1

Lee & Grant: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1

The Mexican Revolution: Complete Season 1

The Mexican-American War: Complete Season 1

Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes: Complete Season 1

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic

The Presidents: Complete Season 1

Presidents at War: Complete Season 1

Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America: Complete Season 1

Roots: A History Revealed: Complete Season 1

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Theodore Roosevelt: Complete Season 1

Washington’s Generals: Complete Season 1

The White House: Behind Closed Doors: Complete Season 1

The World Wars: Complete Season 1

July 3, 2026

Dorohedoro: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Disney Celebrates America: Special Premiere

Jeopardy!: Complete Season 40

Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 20, 28, 40, and 42

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Lady Bird (2017)

Moonlight (2016)

July 4, 2026

BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 3 and 5

Daemons of the Shadow Realm: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Guy’s All-American Road Trip: Complete Seasons 1-3

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 30

Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 30

July 5, 2026

Attack of the Samurai Sharks: Special Premiere

Great White Gauntlet: Special Premiere

Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory: Docuseries Premiere

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED)

Shark Island Showdown: Special Premiere

Sharks: Reef Rivals: Special Premiere

Shark vs. Giant Croc: Special Premiere

World’s Biggest Mako: Special Premiere

July 8, 2026

I.S.S. (2023)

July 9, 2026

Behind Bars: Women Unchained: Complete Season 1

Customer Wars: Complete Season 7

The First 48: Complete Season 28

Murder on Trial: Complete Season 1

July 10, 2026

Celebrity Family Feud: Complete Season 12

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Press Your Luck: Complete Season 7

Project Runway: Season 22 Premiere

Daniel Isn’t Real (2019)

Hick (2011)

In the Name of the King (2007)

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

LOL Live: Matt Richards (2026)

Parkland (2013)

Redux Redux (2025)

July 11, 2026

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 1-3

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Seasons 7-10

On the Red Carpet Presents: “Moana”

Wild Vacation Rentals: Complete Season 1

July 12, 2026

Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

July 13, 2026

Rabbit Hole: Complete Season 1

Start Here: Complete Season 1

July 14, 2026

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro: Series Premiere

July 15, 2026

Mission: Yozakura Family: Season 2 Episodes 28-39 (DUBBED)

Brave Wilderness: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

JJ & Mikey: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-5

Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Tyler & Snowi: Escape Buddies: Complete Season 1

July 16, 2026

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

After the First 48: Complete Season 10

American Wreckers: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 6

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One: Special Premiere

Meekah’s Pumpkin-tastic Halloween

The Hockey Mom’s Revenge

A Real Pain (2024)

July 17, 2026

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Complete Seasons 19-21

They Fight: Film Premiere

July 18, 2026

Baking Championship: Next Gen: Complete Season 1

House Hunters: Paradise: Complete Season 1

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5 and 6

Moonshiners: Complete Season 2

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1

Suddenly Amish: Complete Season 1

July 20, 2026

King of the Hill: Complete Season 15

Beyblade X: Complete Season 2C

July 22, 2026

Snowpiercer: Complete Seasons 1-4

July 23, 2026

Diabolical Women: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 4

Living in Secret: Complete Season 1

Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston: Docuseries Premiere

PGA TOUR: 3M Open

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 5

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Complete Season 5

July 24, 2026

Soy Luna: Volver a Rodar: Complete Season 1

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie (2025)

July 25, 2026

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days: Complete Season 8

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Season 6

Hunt for the Missing: Chicago: Complete Season 1

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 16

Saturday Night (2024)

July 27, 2026

Furious: Three-Episode Series Premiere

July 29, 2026

Slingshot (2024)

July 30, 2026

Alone UK: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 2

A Boy’s Best Obsession is His Mother: Complete Season 1

Cellmate Secrets: Complete Season 1

House of Stassi: Complete Season 1

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 2

My Crazy Ex: Complete Seasons 1 and 3

My Crazy Ex: Bad Resolutions: Complete Season 1

The Pastor Who Preys (2026)

Here (2024)

July 31, 2026

FX’s Adults: Special Premiere

Land of Bad (2024)

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