What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2026

July 2026 brings a spectacular summer lineup to Hulu, from iconic blockbusters and beloved franchises to major series premieres and shark week specials. Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the Hulu platform this month. More Entertainment News
July 1, 2026
- GMA First Listen: Complete Season 1
- KidCity A.I. Attack: Complete Season 1
- Kiff: Complete Seasons 1-2
- LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 4
- Love, Diana Musical Mysteries: Complete Season 2
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Complete Season 1
- Autos Mota y Rocanrol (2025)
- Bad Boys (1995)
- Bad Boys II (2003)
- Bend It Like Beckham (2002)
- The Birth Of A Nation (2016)
- Corina (2024)
- Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
- Happy Gilmore (1996)
- Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)
- Interstellar (2014)
- Interstellar En Espanol (2014)
- Iron Man (2008)
- Iron Man 2 (2010)
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- Margaret (2011)
- Miracle (2004)
- The Mummy (2017)
- Planet Of The Apes (2001)
- The Pledge (2001)
- Riding In Cars With Boys (2001)
- Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (2011)
- Run Lola Run (1999)
- Running With Scissors (2006)
- Rust And Bone (2012)
- Saving Silverman (2001)
- Searching For Sugar Man (2012)
- Selma (2014)
- Selma En Espanol (2014)
- A Separation (2011)
- The Secret in Their Eyes (2010)
- Straight (2024)
- Titanic (1997)
- Titanic En Espanol (1997)
- Twilight (2008)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
- Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)
- The Wolf Of Wall Street en espanol (2013)
July 2, 2026
- Undead Unluck: Winter Arc: Special Premiere (DUBBED)
- America’s Book of Secrets: The Monuments: Complete Season 1
- America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoys: Complete Season 1
- The American Soldier: Complete Season 1
- Blood and Glory: The Civil War in Color: Complete Season 1
- Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory: Complete Season 1
- Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers: Complete Season 1
- The Harlem Hellfighters: Complete Season 1
- How the States Got Their Shapes: Complete Season 1
- Jefferson: Complete Season 1
- Lee & Grant: Complete Season 1
- The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1
- The Mexican Revolution: Complete Season 1
- The Mexican-American War: Complete Season 1
- Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes: Complete Season 1
- PGA Tour: John Deere Classic
- The Presidents: Complete Season 1
- Presidents at War: Complete Season 1
- Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America: Complete Season 1
- Roots: A History Revealed: Complete Season 1
- The Secrets We Keep (2020)
- Theodore Roosevelt: Complete Season 1
- Washington’s Generals: Complete Season 1
- The White House: Behind Closed Doors: Complete Season 1
- The World Wars: Complete Season 1
July 3, 2026
- Dorohedoro: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Disney Celebrates America: Special Premiere
- Jeopardy!: Complete Season 40
- Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 20, 28, 40, and 42
- Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)
- Lady Bird (2017)
- Moonlight (2016)
July 4, 2026
- BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 3 and 5
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Guy’s All-American Road Trip: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 30
- Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 30
July 5, 2026
- Attack of the Samurai Sharks: Special Premiere
- Great White Gauntlet: Special Premiere
- Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory: Docuseries Premiere
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED)
- Shark Island Showdown: Special Premiere
- Sharks: Reef Rivals: Special Premiere
- Shark vs. Giant Croc: Special Premiere
- World’s Biggest Mako: Special Premiere
July 8, 2026
- I.S.S. (2023)
July 9, 2026
- Behind Bars: Women Unchained: Complete Season 1
- Customer Wars: Complete Season 7
- The First 48: Complete Season 28
- Murder on Trial: Complete Season 1
July 10, 2026
- Celebrity Family Feud: Complete Season 12
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Press Your Luck: Complete Season 7
- Project Runway: Season 22 Premiere
- Daniel Isn’t Real (2019)
- Hick (2011)
- In the Name of the King (2007)
- The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)
- LOL Live: Matt Richards (2026)
- Parkland (2013)
- Redux Redux (2025)
July 11, 2026
- Body Cam: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Seasons 7-10
- On the Red Carpet Presents: “Moana”
- Wild Vacation Rentals: Complete Season 1
July 12, 2026
- Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
July 13, 2026
- Rabbit Hole: Complete Season 1
- Start Here: Complete Season 1
July 14, 2026
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro: Series Premiere
July 15, 2026
- Mission: Yozakura Family: Season 2 Episodes 28-39 (DUBBED)
- Brave Wilderness: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- JJ & Mikey: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-5
- Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- Tyler & Snowi: Escape Buddies: Complete Season 1
July 16, 2026
- Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos
- After the First 48: Complete Season 10
- American Wreckers: Complete Season 1
- Road Wars: Complete Season 6
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
- Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure
- The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One: Special Premiere
- Meekah’s Pumpkin-tastic Halloween
- The Hockey Mom’s Revenge
- A Real Pain (2024)
July 17, 2026
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Complete Seasons 19-21
- They Fight: Film Premiere
July 18, 2026
- Baking Championship: Next Gen: Complete Season 1
- House Hunters: Paradise: Complete Season 1
- Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5 and 6
- Moonshiners: Complete Season 2
- Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
- Suddenly Amish: Complete Season 1
July 20, 2026
- King of the Hill: Complete Season 15
- Beyblade X: Complete Season 2C
July 22, 2026
- Snowpiercer: Complete Seasons 1-4
July 23, 2026
- Diabolical Women: Complete Season 1
- Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 4
- Living in Secret: Complete Season 1
- Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston: Docuseries Premiere
- PGA TOUR: 3M Open
- The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 5
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Complete Season 5
July 24, 2026
- Soy Luna: Volver a Rodar: Complete Season 1
- Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie (2025)
July 25, 2026
- 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days: Complete Season 8
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Season 6
- Hunt for the Missing: Chicago: Complete Season 1
- Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger: Complete Season 1
- Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 16
- Saturday Night (2024)
July 27, 2026
- Furious: Three-Episode Series Premiere
July 29, 2026
- Slingshot (2024)
July 30, 2026
- Alone UK: Complete Season 1
- Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 2
- A Boy’s Best Obsession is His Mother: Complete Season 1
- Cellmate Secrets: Complete Season 1
- House of Stassi: Complete Season 1
- Lollapalooza: Livestream
- Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 2
- My Crazy Ex: Complete Seasons 1 and 3
- My Crazy Ex: Bad Resolutions: Complete Season 1
- The Pastor Who Preys (2026)
- Here (2024)
July 31, 2026
- FX’s Adults: Special Premiere
- Land of Bad (2024)
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