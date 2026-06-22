Celebrate 4th of July at Morgan Wallen’s Bar, Jason Aldean’s and Posty’s

TC Group is offering guests several ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, including special holiday parties at some of its most popular venues in Nashville.

Guests can take in rooftop views of the city’s Let Freedom Sing! fireworks celebration from Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and Posty’s. Each venue will offer a festive atmosphere with live music, premium hospitality and plenty of Fourth of July energy. MORE FOURTH OF JULY NEWS

Fourth of July at Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen offers guests an elevated holiday experience in the heart of Downtown Nashville. Guests can enjoy access to multiple levels of entertainment, live music and one of the city’s most sought-after locations for Independence Day festivities.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://tickets.lineleap.com/e/p3GMEyyZcgi2Swd055vX?t=13cc6b

Fourth of July at Jason Aldean’s Nashville puts guests steps away from the excitement of Broadway while offering exclusive prime views of the city’s annual fireworks celebration. Guests can enjoy live entertainment throughout the day and evening in one of Nashville’s most iconic rooftop settings.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://tickets.lineleap.com/e/h6IvCOMgdPMjPlYRcN5w?t=a2a8aa

Fourth of July at Posty’s features an all-day celebration complete with live entertainment, a patriotic holiday atmosphere and exclusive access to one of Lower Broadway’s newest entertainment destinations celebrating all things Post Malone.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://tickets.lineleap.com/e/NhNDYKhssXPkHp9XzYhG?t=86c138

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