New Shuttle Service Launches at Nissan Stadium for Summer Concert Season

Nissan Stadium is making it easier for concert attendees this summer.

Nissan Stadium Event Shuttle, provided by Gray Line Tennessee, gives fans a convenient, stress-free transportation option for concerts and major events. The shuttle will begin operation this Saturday, June 20th, for the Ed Sheeran concert and continue throughout the event season at Nissan Stadium. Click for More Events

The shuttle will operate continuously beginning 90 minutes before each event, with stadium drop-off and pick-up located at Woodland St. and 1st Ave. Return service will start at 10 p.m. and run for up to one hour post-event. For most events, fans can park in State Employee Lots 16, 18, 28, or 29, with shuttle boarding in Lot 28, but participants should check GrayLineTN.com/nissanstadium before every event, as parking locations may occasionally shift due to other events in the surrounding area. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or via QR code on-site; cash is not accepted.

Concert attendees can use the shuttle for Ed Sheeran on June 20, Alan Jackson on June 27, Post Malone on June 30, and other events leading up to the Titans football schedule.

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