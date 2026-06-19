New Graze Craze Charcuterie Shop Opens in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro residents now have a new option for charcuterie boards, grazing boxes, and catered events with the opening of Graze Craze at The Fountains at Gateway.

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The new business is located at 1440 Medical Center Parkway, Suite D, and offers handcrafted charcuterie boards, grazing boxes, and customized catering services for corporate events, celebrations, parties, and everyday gatherings.

According to the company, the Murfreesboro location was opened in response to growing demand for charcuterie catering in the area. The shop’s offerings are prepared by trained “Grazologists” and feature a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, crackers, dips, and sweet treats arranged into visually designed displays.

Customers can choose from several menu options, including the Gone Grazey signature board, The Vegegrazian vegetarian selection, and the Sweet & Grazey dessert-inspired board. Multiple sizes and gluten-free options are also available.

The Murfreesboro location is locally owned by husband-and-wife team Jason Dishon and Taylor Castranova. Dishon, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and Castranova bring experience in sales, marketing, operations, hospitality, customer service, and entrepreneurship.

Before opening Graze Craze, the pair operated several businesses in Tennessee and Florida focused on hospitality, vacation rental management, design, and customer experience.

“Our careers have always centered around creating experiences people remember,” Castranova said. “Whether that’s through hospitality, travel, design, or now food, we love being part of the moments that bring people together.”

Dishon said the new venture aligns with the couple’s focus on service and community engagement.

“We’ve spent years building businesses focused on service and creating memorable experiences for our customers,” Dishon said. “Graze Craze gives us an opportunity to bring that same philosophy into a setting where we’re helping celebrate milestones, support local businesses, and bring people together around great food.”

The owners said they hope to provide an elevated catering option for Murfreesboro while becoming active members of the local community.

Graze Craze is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders are available for pickup, catering, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

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