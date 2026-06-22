Events at Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre is located in historic downtown Franklin. The theatre first opened in 1937 with the film Night Must Fall, starring Robert Montgomery and Rosalind Russell. Admission was 10 cents for children and 25 cents for adults.

Despite much community support, the theatre closed in 2007; however, the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County launched a campaign in 2008 to restore the historic landmark. And a few years later, in 2011, the Franklin Theatre reopened and became an integral part of the downtown community once again.

The Franklin Theatre is located at 419 Main St, Franklin, TN. The theatre hosts live music, movies, live theatre, and other events. Below is a list of live music and other entertainment events. Find the movie schedule here.

Last updated: June 17, 2026:

Red, White and Groove: A Salute to the Sounds of ’76

June 27, 2026, 8 p.m.

Take a musical journey back to America’s Bicentennial with this high-energy tribute celebrating the iconic sounds of 1976. The show features the hits and artists that defined an unforgettable era in music history.

Find Tickets here.

Jim Brickman: Piano Sensation LIVE! God Bless America – Celebrating 250 Years

July 3, 2026, 3:30 p.m.

Grammy-nominated pianist Jim Brickman returns with a patriotic performance honoring America’s 250th anniversary. The concert blends Brickman’s beloved piano arrangements with stories and songs celebrating the nation’s history.

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James Hunter Six

July 8, 2026, 7 p.m.

British soul favorite James Hunter Six brings its signature blend of rhythm and blues, soul and vintage grooves to The Franklin Theatre for an evening of infectious energy and timeless sounds.

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Grammy and Tony Winner Duncan Sheik with Special Guest Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard

July 9, 2026, 7 p.m.

Best known for the hit “Barely Breathing” and his Tony Award-winning work on Spring Awakening, Duncan Sheik takes the stage alongside special guest Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard for an intimate performance.

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Music City Dueling Pianos

July 11, 2026, 8 p.m.

Audience requests, singalongs and plenty of laughs take center stage as Music City Dueling Pianos delivers an interactive show packed with crowd favorites spanning multiple decades and genres.

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The Heartshakers: A Tom Petty Tribute

July 12, 2026, 7 p.m.

Celebrate the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as The Heartshakers perform hits spanning Petty’s legendary career.

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Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series Presents: Bradley Gaskin, Tim James and Danny Myrick

July 16, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Hear the stories behind the songs during this intimate songwriter round featuring three acclaimed Nashville writers.

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Vienna: A Tribute to Billy Joel

July 18, 2026, 8 p.m.

Billy Joel’s iconic catalog comes to life in this tribute featuring classics from one of music’s greatest storytellers.

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Gospel Sunday featuring Larry Gatlin

July 19, 2026, 3 p.m.

Country and gospel legend Larry Gatlin shares an afternoon of beloved gospel songs and personal stories.

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Trey Hensley

July 23, 2026, 7 p.m.

The Grammy winner and two-time IBMA Guitar Player of the Year showcases his extraordinary musicianship and roots-driven sound.

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Kings of Queen: A Queen Tribute Band

July 29, 2026, 7 p.m.

Experience the music of Queen with this acclaimed tribute performing hits including “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You.”

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Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Saturday, August 8, 2026, 8 pm

Celebrating 31 years of touring in 2026, Zoso has become one of the most iconic and respected Led Zeppelin tribute experiences in the world, having played over 4,900 shows in all 50 states and internationally.

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Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond

August 13, 2026, 7 p.m.

The Tony-nominated vocalist performs favorites from Broadway, film and the Great American Songbook.

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John Novello & Friends

August 14, 2026, 8 p.m.

Keyboard virtuoso John Novello brings an evening of jazz-infused contemporary music alongside special guests.

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Sidemen of Note: The Music of Garfunkel, Manilow & Campbell

August 19, 2026, 7 p.m.

The musicians behind legendary artists pay tribute to the timeless songs of Art Garfunkel, Barry Manilow and Glen Campbell.

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The Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series: CJ Field, Dan Smalley and Trent Willmon

August 20, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

This songwriter round offers an up-close look at the creative process behind Nashville’s hit songs.

Find Tickets here.

‘Hot August Night’ with The Twilight Train: A Neil Diamond Tribute

August 28, 2026, 8 p.m.

Sing along to Neil Diamond favorites including “Sweet Caroline” during this energetic tribute show.

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Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

August 29, 2026, 3 p.m.

Peter Noone brings the British Invasion back to Franklin with classic hits from Herman’s Hermits.

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NewFound Road

September 11, 2026, 8 p.m.

The award-winning bluegrass group blends traditional roots with contemporary influences in an unforgettable live performance.

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Forever Abbey Road

September 18, 2026, 8 p.m.

This Beatles tribute recreates the sound and spirit of the Fab Four with meticulous attention to detail.

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BoDeans: 40 Years of Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams…and Good Things

September 19, 2026, 8 p.m.

BoDeans celebrate four decades of music with a career-spanning retrospective featuring their biggest hits.

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Beehives & Bombshells: A Tribute to the Women of the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s

September 24, 2026, 7 p.m.

A nostalgic musical journey honoring the iconic female artists who defined generations.

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The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

September 29, 2026, 7 p.m.

One of the nation’s premier Pink Floyd tribute acts recreates the band’s legendary sound and visual experience.

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Mike Dawes

October 18, 2026, 7 p.m.

Known for his innovative fingerstyle guitar technique, Mike Dawes delivers a captivating solo acoustic performance.

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What to Expect When You Attend an Event at the Franklin Theatre

Your Guide to Parking at the Franklin Theatre

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