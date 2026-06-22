MTSU Police Conducting Emergency Vehicle Training This Week

The Middle Tennessee State University Police Department will be conducting emergency vehicle operations training taking place throughout this week.

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According to MTSU Police, officers will be conducting training exercises daily in the Rutherford Lot from Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26.

During the training period, students, faculty, staff, and visitors can expect to see an increased presence of police vehicles in the area.

The department said the exercises are part of ongoing training efforts for officers.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the MTSU Police Department at 615-898-2424.

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