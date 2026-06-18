Electronic Music Superstar to Headline Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by OnlyBulls takes place at the Nashville Superspeedway on July 18-19. Nashville’s own NTT INDYCAR SERIES race has announced GRAMMY-nominated artist deadmau5 as the headliner for Sunday’s Race Day lineup. Other artists who will perform include Backbeat Troubadours, featuring Billy Bob Thornton and Mark Collie, as well as other Music City talent. More Entertainment News

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced ‘deadmouse’), is one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff,” as well as “Professional Griefers,” “Sofi Needs A Ladder” and “I Remember,” he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums.

Earlier this year, he released his first vocal single since “My Heart Has Teeth” with “Science” featuring Stevie Appleton. The track charted at #1 on US Dance Radio, #38 on Billboard Dance/Mixshow Airplay and #39 on Canada CHR/Top 40.

“This lineup has the kind of range we love to see on a Nashville stage,” said Big Machine Founder & Chairman Scott Borchetta. “With deadmau5 and Backbeat Troubadours, we’re adding a major live music moment to a weekend that already brings together the world’s game and the fastest racing on Earth in a uniquely Nashville way.”

Race tickets include access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, concerts, fan activities, and other race weekend entertainment. In conjunction with the World Cup Final, each ticket also includes entry into Match Day at The Pub, a FOX Sports World Cup Final Watch Party experience created in partnership with FOX Sports, featuring large screens, food and beverage options, lounge areas, foosball and gaming stations, interactive soccer activations and creator-led fan engagement inside the race weekend footprint. Fans looking to get closer to the action can purchase add on experiences, including Weekend Garage Passes and Weekend Pit Passes, while supplies last.

Tickets are on sale now at musiccitygp.com or by calling 866-RACE-TIX. Single-day tickets start at $40, with children’s tickets available for $6 when purchased with an adult ticket.

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