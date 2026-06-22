Music Producer Clive Davis Dies at 94

Clive Davis, the legendary music executive whose career helped shape pop, rock, R&B, and soul music for more than five decades, died on June 22 at age 94, according to a social media post from his family. More Entertainment News

Davis led Columbia Records, founded Arista Records and J Records, and helped guide the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Santana, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson.

On social media, his family shared the following:

To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.

Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives.

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