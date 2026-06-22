David Poile Youth Hockey Scholarship Launches in Nashville

David and Elizabeth Poile, alongside the Nashville Predators Foundation, have launched the David and Elizabeth Poile Family Youth Hockey Scholarships to help young players in Middle Tennessee who need financial assistance to get on the ice. More Sports News

What the Scholarship Covers

The Poiles are committing $100,000 to award at least $10,000 per year over the next several years through the Preds Foundation. The scholarship covers registration fees for leagues and teams and, in some cases, equipment costs. Travel expenses and tournament lodging are not included.

Who Can Apply

Applicants must be under 18 years old and play hockey in Middle Tennessee. There are two application windows each year — one in the fall and one in the spring — timed to coincide with youth programming registration. Applications for the Fall 2026 season are currently open. To apply, visit NashvillePredators.com.

Youth Hockey Growth in Middle Tennessee

Youth hockey participation in the Nashville area has grown 15.8 percent over the past five years. In the 2024-25 season, 2,262 players were registered for programming in Middle Tennessee through USA Hockey.

How to Support the Fund

Fans and community members can support the scholarship by donating at NashvillePredators.com/Donate. A selection committee made up of the Poiles, the Preds Foundation, and the organization’s amateur hockey department will review applications and select recipients.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation has served Middle Tennessee since 1998, awarding nearly $30 million in grants, donations, and in-kind gifts to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2025, the Foundation raised over $4 million. Learn more at www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation.

Source: Nashville Predators / Nashville Predators Foundation

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