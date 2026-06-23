MFRD Responds to Oven Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a residential fire on Taylor Place after homeowners returned to find their house filled with smoke.

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When firefighters arrived, they observed light smoke coming from the single-family residence and quickly began investigating the source.

Crews determined the smoke was caused by an oven fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the appliance, preventing it from spreading and causing more extensive damage to the home.

No injuries were reported, and the residents were able to remain in the home following the incident.

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