Dickson’s Freeman Recovery Center Earns Top-Tier State Accreditation

Freeman Recovery Center in Dickson has received top-tier accreditation from the Tennessee Alliance of Recovery Residences, marking a major milestone that reflects the organization’s long history of prioritizing quality, client-focused care.

TN-ARR sets and upholds rigorous standards for recovery residences through certification, training, advocacy, and ongoing accountability measures, awarding its certification only to facilities that meet those benchmarks. As the official Tennessee chapter of the National Alliance for Recovery Residences, TN-ARR works to grow the number of well-run, ethical, and supportive recovery housing options nationwide.

“We have worked hard to establish Freeman’s reputation for excellence and track record in helping people turn their lives around, and this achievement recognizes that we have been doing the right things the right way,” said Shawn Baker, CEO of Freeman Recovery Center. “This certification provides families with added confidence that their loved ones receive the highest quality care.”

Baker and his team have made it a priority to raise the bar for addiction treatment standards across Tennessee.

“We are excited to welcome Freeman Recovery Center as the newest Certified Affiliate of TN-ARR,” said Nathan Pool, Director of Operations at TN-ARR. “We look forward to partnering together to provide safe, high-quality recovery housing and support long-term recovery throughout Tennessee.”

Freeman’s recognition as a leader in recovery housing is just the latest achievement in their mission to ensure that treatment providers set a high bar for professional accountability. Freeman is a founding member of the Dickson County Recovery Coalition, a network of local

providers who maintain high standards of care.

About Freeman Recovery Center

Freeman Recovery Center (FRC) provides the highest level of care to individuals living with substance use and mental health disorders. Using evidence-based practices and individualized, compassionate care, FRC equips people with the skills and resources to achieve lifelong

recovery. FRC’s integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and effective recovery solutions for individuals. For more information, please visit https://www.freemanrecoverycenter.com/.

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