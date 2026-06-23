Kenneth Burton “Kent” Mullins, age 61, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 19, 2026, with his wife by his side. He was born on July 2, 1964, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Kent was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Mullins. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Sharon Mullins, who was his best friend and partner in life; his child Tamina Jeffries (Brandon); grandchildren Annabelle Grissom and Norah Jeffries, whom he loved beyond measure; his father, Robert Mullins, affectionately known as “Pops”; brother, Bobby Mullins (Cheryl); sisters, Beth Lee (Marks) and Kim Clemens (Buster); and a host of nieces, nephews and countless family members and friends whose lives are better because they knew him.

Kent was the kind of man who never met a stranger and never hesitated to help someone in need. He was the definition of a family man. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend whose greatest joy in life was taking care of the people he loved.

He spent his life showing up for others, whether it was lending a hand, sharing a laugh, offering advice, or simply being a steady presence through life’s ups and downs. His love was not just spoken; it was lived out every day through his actions.

Kent loved the simple things in life: family gatherings, good food, a strong cup of coffee, pool days and making memories with the people he loved most. He was known for his sense of humor, his generous heart, and the way he could make everyone feel welcome. To know Kent was to know loyalty, kindness, and unconditional love.

Though our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that Kent’s legacy will live on through the stories we tell, the lessons he taught us, and the love he poured into every person fortunate enough to know him.

There will be a private Celebration of Life on his Birthday, July 2, 2026.

Kent was a proud electrician and business owner. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to your local trade school, which was the path that truly helped shape his life, or a charity of your choice.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Mullins family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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