6/22/26: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms and Violent Rain Showers; Temp Reached 74, Expect High of 79 with Heavy P…

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~2.99 in in 24h); Strong thunderstorms expected

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect due to expected heavy precipitation and strong thunderstorms.

As of 2:45 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing a temperature of 74.3°F with winds at 7.2 mph. Significant rainfall has resulted in a total precipitation of 0.73 in so far today, accompanied by violent rain showers.

The high temperature today is projected to reach 78.6°F, with a low tonight expected to be 67.5°F. Winds may increase to 15.9 mph during the day and up to 11.6 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation remains high at 82% for today and 72% for tonight, with cumulative rainfall totals expected to reach 3.22 in.

The official alert warns of heavy precipitation, with approximately 2.99 in expected over the next 24 hours, and strong thunderstorms are anticipated throughout the day. Residents are advised to stay informed and prepared for possible severe weather conditions.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 67°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 82% chance · 3.22 in Now 74°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 79°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 83°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 84°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 90°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 90°F 72°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Sunday 92°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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