Monday, June 22, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/22/26: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms and Violent Rain Showers; Temp Reached...

6/22/26: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms and Violent Rain Showers; Temp Reached 74, Expect High of 79 with Heavy P…

By
Source Staff
-
0
12
Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~2.99 in in 24h); Strong thunderstorms expected

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect due to expected heavy precipitation and strong thunderstorms.

As of 2:45 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing a temperature of 74.3°F with winds at 7.2 mph. Significant rainfall has resulted in a total precipitation of 0.73 in so far today, accompanied by violent rain showers.

The high temperature today is projected to reach 78.6°F, with a low tonight expected to be 67.5°F. Winds may increase to 15.9 mph during the day and up to 11.6 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation remains high at 82% for today and 72% for tonight, with cumulative rainfall totals expected to reach 3.22 in.

The official alert warns of heavy precipitation, with approximately 2.99 in expected over the next 24 hours, and strong thunderstorms are anticipated throughout the day. Residents are advised to stay informed and prepared for possible severe weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
67°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
82% chance · 3.22 in
Now
74°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 84°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 90°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Saturday 90°F 72°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Sunday 92°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×