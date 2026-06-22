6/22/26: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms and Violent Rain Showers; Temp Reached 74, Expect High of 79 with Heavy P…

Heavy precipitation (~2.99 in in 24h); Strong thunderstorms expected
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect due to expected heavy precipitation and strong thunderstorms.
As of 2:45 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing a temperature of 74.3°F with winds at 7.2 mph. Significant rainfall has resulted in a total precipitation of 0.73 in so far today, accompanied by violent rain showers.
The high temperature today is projected to reach 78.6°F, with a low tonight expected to be 67.5°F. Winds may increase to 15.9 mph during the day and up to 11.6 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation remains high at 82% for today and 72% for tonight, with cumulative rainfall totals expected to reach 3.22 in.
The official alert warns of heavy precipitation, with approximately 2.99 in expected over the next 24 hours, and strong thunderstorms are anticipated throughout the day. Residents are advised to stay informed and prepared for possible severe weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|79°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|80°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|84°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|90°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|90°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Sunday
|92°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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