Bojangles Adds Peach Iced Tea and Blackberry Cobbler to the Menu

Bojangles is kicking off summer with two new limited-time additions: a Peach Iced Tea and a Blackberry Cobbler, both available now at participating locations while supplies last. More Eat & Drink News

Bojangles Peach Iced Tea Arrives for Summer

The new Peach Iced Tea starts with Bojangles Legendary Iced Tea®, steeped the old-fashioned way and sweetened with peach puree. The result is a crisp, refreshing drink built around one of the chain’s most iconic menu staples. The launch is timed to National Iced Tea Day, celebrated June 10.

Blackberry Cobbler Puts a Southern Spin on a Classic Dessert

The Blackberry Cobbler pairs warm blackberry topping and sweet icing over a made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit. It’s a dessert that leans into Bojangles’ Southern roots while tapping into peak blackberry season.

How to Order the New Peach Iced Tea and Blackberry Cobbler

Both items are available for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants. Guests can order in-restaurant, through the Bojangles app, or via popular delivery services. Visit www.bojangles.com to find a location near you.

Source: Bojangles

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