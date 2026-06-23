Bailey Zimmerman Faces Felony Charge Over Alleged $16,000 Hotel Room Damage

The “Rock and a Hard Place” country singer, Bailey Zimmerman, is facing felony charges after an arrest warrant was issued, according to People Magazine. More Entertainment News

Zimmerman allegedly caused $16,000 in damages to a New Mexico hotel room. He is facing a fourth-degree felony for criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor for falsely obtaining services, according to the arrest warrant shared by People Magazine.

Zimmerman was scheduled to perform May 27 at Sandia Resort and Casino, but the show was canceled hours before he was set to take the stage. According to court documents cited by multiple outlets, Zimmerman allegedly appeared to show signs of intoxication earlier that day and was later asked to leave the property.

After he left, housekeeping reportedly found damage inside his hotel room, including a broken phone, a damaged TV, damaged chairs and a coffee table, wall damage, and carpet stains. Two chairs were also reported missing from the room. The damage was estimated at more than $16,000, according to reports.

Zimmerman is also accused of leaving behind an unpaid alcohol bill of more than $400. He is facing a fourth-degree felony charge for criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge for falsely obtaining services. An arrest warrant was reportedly issued on June 18.

Zimmerman had previously told fans on social media that he was postponing the May 27 show and another scheduled performance because he was not feeling well.

Zimmerman has made no comment about the warrant or the incident.

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