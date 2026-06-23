La Vergne Police Department Welcomes New Officer

The La Vergne Police Department welcomed Officer Connor Johnson on Monday during a pinning ceremony marking the start of his service with the agency.

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Johnson recently graduated from the police academy on June 19 during a ceremony in Hendersonville and is now beginning his law enforcement career in La Vergne.

Family members, friends, city officials, and department personnel gathered in the Police Department Training Room for the ceremony, which recognized Johnson’s completion of academy training and his transition to a sworn officer.

Department leadership welcomed Johnson to the force and wished him success as he begins serving the La Vergne community.

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