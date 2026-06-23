Health Scores: Rutherford County June 23, 2026

These are the health scores for June 16-23, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Straight Edge Tattoo 100 2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios|Routine 06/23/2026 Wingstop FSE 100 1622 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service|Follow-Up 06/22/2026 Fryer Tuck's Wagon of Fried Treats 100 420 Triple Crown Cir Gallatin TN 37066 Food Service|Routine 06/22/2026 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 98 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/22/2026 Fin Fusion Sushi 99 2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service|Routine 06/22/2026 Village Crest Apartment Pool 100 800 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/22/2026 River Chase Community Pool 96 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/22/2026 Wingstop 1529 100 443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service|Follow-Up 06/22/2026 Best Western Swimming Pool 96 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/22/2026 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/22/2026 Saratoga Park Wading Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/22/2026 Juicy Seafood 98 267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service|Follow-Up 06/22/2026 Summer Creek Pool 96 2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/22/2026 Luna's Night Club and Event Center 97 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service|Follow-Up 06/22/2026 Saratoga Park Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/22/2026 Subway #56626 98 6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037 Food Service|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro 98 4236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 100 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 City Edge Flats Pool 98 2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Shelton Square Main Pool 100 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Pink Sea Tattoo 100 98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios|Routine 06/18/2026 Courtyard at Stewart's Creek HOA Pool 98 123 Side Avenue Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 100 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Shelton Square Wading Pool 98 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 100 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 1811 Wood Fired Oven Mobile FSE 100 4773 Cedar Grove Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service|Routine 06/18/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 232 N Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service|Routine 06/18/2026 Amberton Community Pool 95 829 Green Meadow Lane Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 Wood Pointe HOA Pool 95 431 Spregan Way Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 Vineyards Kiddie Pool 96 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 Indian Hills Pool 100 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 The Preserve Main Pool 98 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 100 2325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Woodmont Hoa Pool 89 5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile 100 1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service|Routine 06/18/2026 Salem Creek Pool 92 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 MAA Sam Ridley Pool 94 1000 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 Almaville Apartment Homes 100 961 Seven Oaks Blvd Leasing Office Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Vineyards Pool 92 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 Easton Place Apartment Pool 100 1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool 91 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/18/2026 Valleybrook Swimming Pool 96 3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 Forest Oaks #1 86 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 La Michoacana Gourmet y Panaderia La Forntera FSE 100 87 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service|Routine 06/17/2026 The Gumbo Bros 100 1306 Westlawn Blvd Suite B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service|Follow-Up 06/17/2026 Wind Crest Apartments and Townhomes Pool 98 1315 E Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 Mountain Mikes Pizza 98 7344 Nolensville Rd 602 Nolensville TN Food Service|Follow-Up 06/17/2026 Totuma Venezuelan Restaurant FSE 100 2160 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service|Follow-Up 06/17/2026 The Reserve Pool 98 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 Forest Oaks II Pool 96 1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 Celebration Cove Pool 98 1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 Select Inn Pool 94 2424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 The Edge Apartments Pool 98 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/17/2026 Kingsbury HOA 97 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/17/2026 Bill Rice Ranch Cowboy Town Snack Bar 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service|Routine 06/17/2026 Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool 98 801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 Bill Rice Ranch Pool 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 Wingate by Wyndham Pool 94 118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/17/2026 Mid-TN Sizzling Grill Mobile Food Est. 100 7019 Zither Lane La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service|Routine 06/17/2026 Tuscany HOA Pool 100 3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 Kingwood Apartments Pool 96 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/17/2026 Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool 98 1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/17/2026 Little Caesars 98 2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service|Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Stewart Springs Main Pool 96 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Georgetown Square Condominiums 100 1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Spring Creek HOA Main Pool 93 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/16/2026 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 92 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools|Follow-Up 06/16/2026 The Human Bean 98 1803 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service|Routine 06/16/2026 West 22 Tacos 99 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service|Routine 06/16/2026 Motor City Eats Mobile Food 99 3212 Clapham Rd Antioch TN 37013 Food Service|Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Louk Chang Noi Mobile 100 909 Peachtree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service|Routine 06/16/2026 Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool 95 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools|Routine 06/16/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email