Health Scores: Rutherford County June 23, 2026

These are the health scores for June 16-23, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Straight Edge Tattoo
|100
|2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios|Routine
|06/23/2026
|Wingstop FSE
|100
|1622 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service|Follow-Up
|06/22/2026
|Fryer Tuck's Wagon of Fried Treats
|100
|420 Triple Crown Cir Gallatin TN 37066
|Food Service|Routine
|06/22/2026
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/22/2026
|Fin Fusion Sushi
|99
|2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service|Routine
|06/22/2026
|Village Crest Apartment Pool
|100
|800 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/22/2026
|River Chase Community Pool
|96
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/22/2026
|Wingstop 1529
|100
|443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service|Follow-Up
|06/22/2026
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|96
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/22/2026
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/22/2026
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/22/2026
|Juicy Seafood
|98
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service|Follow-Up
|06/22/2026
|Summer Creek Pool
|96
|2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/22/2026
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center
|97
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service|Follow-Up
|06/22/2026
|Saratoga Park Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/22/2026
|Subway #56626
|98
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro
|98
|4236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|100
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|City Edge Flats Pool
|98
|2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|100
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Pink Sea Tattoo
|100
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Courtyard at Stewart's Creek HOA Pool
|98
|123 Side Avenue Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|100
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|98
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|1811 Wood Fired Oven Mobile FSE
|100
|4773 Cedar Grove Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|232 N Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Amberton Community Pool
|95
|829 Green Meadow Lane Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Wood Pointe HOA Pool
|95
|431 Spregan Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Vineyards Kiddie Pool
|96
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|The Preserve Main Pool
|98
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|100
|2325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Woodmont Hoa Pool
|89
|5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile
|100
|1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Salem Creek Pool
|92
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|MAA Sam Ridley Pool
|94
|1000 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|100
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd Leasing Office Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Vineyards Pool
|92
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|100
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool
|91
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/18/2026
|Valleybrook Swimming Pool
|96
|3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Forest Oaks #1
|86
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|La Michoacana Gourmet y Panaderia La Forntera FSE
|100
|87 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service|Routine
|06/17/2026
|The Gumbo Bros
|100
|1306 Westlawn Blvd Suite B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service|Follow-Up
|06/17/2026
|Wind Crest Apartments and Townhomes Pool
|98
|1315 E Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Mountain Mikes Pizza
|98
|7344 Nolensville Rd 602 Nolensville TN
|Food Service|Follow-Up
|06/17/2026
|Totuma Venezuelan Restaurant FSE
|100
|2160 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service|Follow-Up
|06/17/2026
|The Reserve Pool
|98
|700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Forest Oaks II Pool
|96
|1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Celebration Cove Pool
|98
|1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Select Inn Pool
|94
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|98
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/17/2026
|Kingsbury HOA
|97
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/17/2026
|Bill Rice Ranch Cowboy Town Snack Bar
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool
|98
|801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Bill Rice Ranch Pool
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Wingate by Wyndham Pool
|94
|118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/17/2026
|Mid-TN Sizzling Grill Mobile Food Est.
|100
|7019 Zither Lane La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Tuscany HOA Pool
|100
|3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|96
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/17/2026
|Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool
|98
|1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/17/2026
|Little Caesars
|98
|2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service|Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Stewart Springs Main Pool
|96
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Georgetown Square Condominiums
|100
|1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
|93
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/16/2026
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|92
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools|Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|The Human Bean
|98
|1803 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service|Routine
|06/16/2026
|West 22 Tacos
|99
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service|Routine
|06/16/2026
|Motor City Eats Mobile Food
|99
|3212 Clapham Rd Antioch TN 37013
|Food Service|Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Louk Chang Noi Mobile
|100
|909 Peachtree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service|Routine
|06/16/2026
|Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
|95
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools|Routine
|06/16/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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