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Home Business Health Scores: Rutherford County June 23, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County June 23, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
27
health inspections

These are the health scores for June 16-23, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Straight Edge Tattoo1002285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios|Routine06/23/2026
Wingstop FSE1001622 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service|Follow-Up06/22/2026
Fryer Tuck's Wagon of Fried Treats100420 Triple Crown Cir Gallatin TN 37066Food Service|Routine06/22/2026
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool98341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/22/2026
Fin Fusion Sushi992862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service|Routine06/22/2026
Village Crest Apartment Pool100800 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Routine06/22/2026
River Chase Community Pool962142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/22/2026
Wingstop 1529100443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service|Follow-Up06/22/2026
Best Western Swimming Pool96168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Routine06/22/2026
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool100341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/22/2026
Saratoga Park Wading Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/22/2026
Juicy Seafood98267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service|Follow-Up06/22/2026
Summer Creek Pool962001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools|Routine06/22/2026
Luna's Night Club and Event Center97527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service|Follow-Up06/22/2026
Saratoga Park Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/22/2026
Subway #56626986177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037Food Service|Follow-Up06/18/2026
Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro984236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
Alder Terrace Apts Pool1002426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
City Edge Flats Pool982435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
Shelton Square Main Pool1005705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
Pink Sea Tattoo10098 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios|Routine06/18/2026
Courtyard at Stewart's Creek HOA Pool98123 Side Avenue Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool100Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
Shelton Square Wading Pool985705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool100110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
1811 Wood Fired Oven Mobile FSE1004773 Cedar Grove Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service|Routine06/18/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill100232 N Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service|Routine06/18/2026
Amberton Community Pool95829 Green Meadow Lane Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
Wood Pointe HOA Pool95431 Spregan Way Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
Vineyards Kiddie Pool96Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
Indian Hills Pool100Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
The Preserve Main Pool982315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool1002325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
Woodmont Hoa Pool895023 Bunker Ln Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile1001706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service|Routine06/18/2026
Salem Creek Pool922725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
MAA Sam Ridley Pool941000 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
Almaville Apartment Homes100961 Seven Oaks Blvd Leasing Office Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
Vineyards Pool92Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
Easton Place Apartment Pool1001709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool91960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/18/2026
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool962725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Routine06/18/2026
Valleybrook Swimming Pool963212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
Forest Oaks #1861002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
La Michoacana Gourmet y Panaderia La Forntera FSE10087 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service|Routine06/17/2026
The Gumbo Bros1001306 Westlawn Blvd Suite B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service|Follow-Up06/17/2026
Wind Crest Apartments and Townhomes Pool981315 E Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
Mountain Mikes Pizza987344 Nolensville Rd 602 Nolensville TNFood Service|Follow-Up06/17/2026
Totuma Venezuelan Restaurant FSE1002160 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service|Follow-Up06/17/2026
The Reserve Pool98700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
Forest Oaks II Pool961003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
Celebration Cove Pool981923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
Select Inn Pool942424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
The Edge Apartments Pool983833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/17/2026
Kingsbury HOA973507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/17/2026
Bill Rice Ranch Cowboy Town Snack Bar100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service|Routine06/17/2026
Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool98801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
Bill Rice Ranch Pool100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
Wingate by Wyndham Pool94118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/17/2026
Mid-TN Sizzling Grill Mobile Food Est.1007019 Zither Lane La Vergne TN 37086Food Service|Routine06/17/2026
Tuscany HOA Pool1003506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
Kingwood Apartments Pool96118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/17/2026
Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool981 Imperial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools|Routine06/17/2026
Little Caesars982962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service|Follow-Up06/16/2026
Stewart Springs Main Pool961319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/16/2026
Georgetown Square Condominiums1001500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/16/2026
Spring Creek HOA Main Pool933310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Routine06/16/2026
South Haven Neighborhood Pool926565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools|Follow-Up06/16/2026
The Human Bean981803 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service|Routine06/16/2026
West 22 Tacos992108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service|Routine06/16/2026
Motor City Eats Mobile Food993212 Clapham Rd Antioch TN 37013Food Service|Follow-Up06/16/2026
Louk Chang Noi Mobile100909 Peachtree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service|Routine06/16/2026
Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool953310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools|Routine06/16/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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