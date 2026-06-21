Yacht’s Landing Brings Yacht Rock to Harken Hall

Yacht’s Landing is bringing its smooth grooves to Harken Hall on Thursday, August 27, at 7:00 p.m.

Formerly booking themselves as Live From Ventura Boulevard, this band decided to jump into the marina headfirst, and Yacht’s Landing was born. The band consists of experienced touring veterans from Nashville who have been trafficking in the world of Yacht Rock for many years. When they are not entertaining crowds in their 70’s attire, the smooth rockers share the stage with Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross, Peter Cetera and Carrie Underwood. Click for More Events

Guests will enjoy songs from Boz Scaggs, Kenny Loggins, The Doobie Brothers, The Eagles, The Bee Gees and many other soft rock bands.

General Admission: $25 in advance | $30 day of show

Loveseats (2 seats): $45 per seat ($90 total) in advance | $50 per seat ($100 total) day of show

Suites (8 seats): $55 per seat ($440 total) in advance | $60 per seat ($480 total) day of show

Tickets for the Thursday, August 27 concert are now on sale and can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/.

Complimentary parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31. For more information, call (615) 326-1369.

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