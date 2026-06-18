Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

Juneteenth “Freedom Day”

Saturday, June 20th, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center + surrounding 3 blocks

415 S. Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN

The annual Juneteenth celebration in Murfreesboro, presented by Cultural Arts Murfreesboro, will take place at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center and extend along South Academy Street. The free, all-ages event commemorates Juneteenth with a full day of community celebration featuring live music, dancing, artists, food vendors, and a dedicated kids’ zone with free games and activities. The festival highlights culture, history, and community in honor of emancipation and is open to the public at no cost.

Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 20th, 2:00 PM–8:00 PM

Hilltop Rosenwald Park

565 Mason Tucker Dr, Smyrna, TN

Celebrate freedom, culture, and community at Smyrna’s annual Juneteenth Celebration. The free event will feature live music, performances, food vendors, and activities for all ages while honoring the history and significance of Juneteenth. Residents and visitors are invited to come together for an afternoon of reflection, unity, and celebration.

ICCC (Imperial Commissary Collectors Convention)

Friday, June 19th – Sunday, June 21st, Time Varies

Embassy Suites Hotel & Convention Center Nashville SE

1200 Conference Center Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

ICCC is a three-day sci-fi and pop culture convention celebrating collectibles, fandoms, and the stories that shaped generations. Held annually since 2018, the event brings together fans, vendors, and creators for a large-scale convention experience featuring hundreds of vendor tables, celebrity guests, autograph and photo opportunities, live panels, cosplay, gaming tournaments, podcasts, and more. Attendees can explore rare toys, screen-used props, immersive exhibits, and interactive fan experiences across multiple days. The convention is designed to be family-friendly, volunteer-run, and focused on community and shared fandom experiences. Learn more here

Fairytale Days

Saturday, June 20th – Sunday, June 21st, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Lucky Ladd Farms

4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

Fairytale Days is a magical, family-friendly event filled with imagination and wonder at Lucky Ladd Farms. Guests can experience unicorns, strolling fairies, giant inflatable dragons, and more throughout the farm. Children will have the opportunity to meet live unicorns and can also add on unicorn pony rides for an extra magical experience. The event is designed to create an immersive fairy tale atmosphere for families looking for a unique summer outing. Learn more here.

HAIRSPRAY!

Saturday, June 20th, 2:00 PM

Center for the Arts

110 W College Street, Murfreesboro, TN

The hit musical Hairspray takes the stage in Murfreesboro, following the story of Tracy Turnblad, a teenager in 1962 Baltimore who dreams of dancing on the “Corny Collins Show.” When she finally gets her chance, Tracy becomes a star and sets out to challenge the status quo, win over her crush, and help integrate the television network, all while navigating fame and social change. The performance is open to all ages, with doors opening at 1:00 PM. Outside food and beverages are not allowed. Learn more here

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