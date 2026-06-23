OBITUARY: JoAnn Patricia Moyer

JoAnn Patricia Moyer, age 80, passed away on June 17, 2026. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and worked as a secretary at Bullock, Hornsby and Fly attorney’s office. She was of Catholic Faith.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Doris Schimpf.

She is survived by her husband, Robert George Moyer; son, Robert George Moyer Jr.; daughters, Stacy (Ethridge) Moyer and Kimberly (Christopher) Rydel; sister, Michelle VanKirk; grandchildren, Kevin Daugherty, Ashley Moyer, Madison Rydel, Jordan Moyer, Zachery Moyer, Dillon Pruitt and Kenneth Pruitt; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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