6/22/26: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms and heavy drizzle, high 81, low 73, wind up to 14 mph, chance of rain 65%

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~2.99 in in 24h); Strong thunderstorms expected

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect due to expected heavy precipitation and strong thunderstorms.

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 76.6°F with a wind speed of 11.1 mph. There has been light precipitation recorded at 0.01 in, and dense drizzle is ongoing this morning.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast predicts a high of 80.8°F and a low of 72.7°F. Winds may increase up to 14.4 mph, with a precipitation chance of 65% and total expected rainfall accumulating to approximately 2.96 in. Thunderstorms are anticipated during the day, contributing to the overall precipitation.

Tonight’s weather will bring a low of 72.7°F with winds calming to around 5.7 mph. The chance of rain remains at 65%, and moderate drizzle is expected overnight.

Residents should stay alert and prepare for potentially severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms throughout the day.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 73°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 65% chance · 2.96 in Now 77°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 81°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 83°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 88°F 65°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 88°F 68°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Saturday 89°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Sunday 91°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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