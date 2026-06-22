6/22/26: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms and heavy drizzle, high 81, low 73, wind up to 14 mph, chance of rain 65%

Heavy precipitation (~2.99 in in 24h); Strong thunderstorms expected
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect due to expected heavy precipitation and strong thunderstorms.
Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 76.6°F with a wind speed of 11.1 mph. There has been light precipitation recorded at 0.01 in, and dense drizzle is ongoing this morning.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast predicts a high of 80.8°F and a low of 72.7°F. Winds may increase up to 14.4 mph, with a precipitation chance of 65% and total expected rainfall accumulating to approximately 2.96 in. Thunderstorms are anticipated during the day, contributing to the overall precipitation.
Tonight’s weather will bring a low of 72.7°F with winds calming to around 5.7 mph. The chance of rain remains at 65%, and moderate drizzle is expected overnight.
Residents should stay alert and prepare for potentially severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms throughout the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|81°F
|73°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|88°F
|65°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|88°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Saturday
|89°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Sunday
|91°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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