6/22/26: Overcast with Slight Rain Showers and High of 78, Low Tonight of 68, Winds up to 13 mph, Precip Chance 82%

Rutherford County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 77.7°F and a light wind at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the high reached 78.4°F, with a low of 68°F. This evening, we can expect the temperature to drop to a low of 68°F, with winds increasing to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 81%, with slight rain showers anticipated throughout the night.
Looking ahead, more rain is expected tomorrow, with a precipitation total forecasted at 1.09 in and a precipitation chance of 82% throughout the day. Winds will continue to be breezy, peaking at 13.4 mph.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|77°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|83°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|84°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|90°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|90°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Sunday
|92°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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