6/22/26: Overcast with Slight Rain Showers and High of 78, Low Tonight of 68, Winds up to 13 mph, Precip Chance 82%

Rutherford County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 77.7°F and a light wind at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.4°F, with a low of 68°F. This evening, we can expect the temperature to drop to a low of 68°F, with winds increasing to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 81%, with slight rain showers anticipated throughout the night.

Looking ahead, more rain is expected tomorrow, with a precipitation total forecasted at 1.09 in and a precipitation chance of 82% throughout the day. Winds will continue to be breezy, peaking at 13.4 mph.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 68°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 82% chance · 1.09 in Now 78°F · feels 86°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 78°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 77°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 83°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 84°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 90°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 90°F 72°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Sunday 92°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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