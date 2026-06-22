6/21/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County – Clear Night, Temp 79.9, High 88, Low 67.1, Winds 8.2 mph, No Prec…

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.13 in in 24h); Strong thunderstorms expected

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County effective immediately, with heavy precipitation expected in the next 24 hours.

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 79.9°F with a wind speed of 8.2 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 88°F, while the low dipped to 67.1°F. Winds earlier were recorded at speeds up to 12.1 mph, with a slight chance of precipitation at 4%, which did not result in measurable rainfall.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 77.7°F, with winds again reaching up to 12.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 4%, and the skies are projected to remain clear despite the heavy rain alert.

Residents are advised to stay updated on local conditions due to the Severe Severe Weather Alert, as strong thunderstorms are anticipated, bringing approximately 1.13 inches of rain over the next 24 hours.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 67°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 88°F 67°F Fog Monday 87°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 76°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 87°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Friday 85°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Saturday 87°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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