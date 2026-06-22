Judith W. Miller, lovingly known as Judy, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2026, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, while under the compassionate care of hospice and surrounded by her loving family. She was 87 years old.

Judy was born on March 22, 1939, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Fred Wahl and Jeri Wheeler. She lived a life marked by unwavering faith, dedicated service, and deep love for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Wahl and Jeri Wheeler, and her sisters, Jackie Kies and Faye Shelton. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lewis Gordon “Gary” Miller III, with whom she shared 32 years of marriage.

Judy leaves behind a loving family who will cherish her memory: her sons, Steve Aud of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Gary Aud of Owensboro, Kentucky; her daughter, Stacy (Sammy) Lowe of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; and her sons, Jason (Kim) Miller of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Eric Miller of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jamie LeBlanc, Jasey Miller, Rylan Miller, Ella Kate Miller, Hayden Williams, and Tyler Aud; and her great-grandchildren, Ramsey, Jack, Walker, Presley, and Carson LeBlanc.

Above all else, Judy was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Her faith was the foundation of her life. She loved worshiping her Savior, reading Scripture daily, and faithfully lifting others up in prayer. A true prayer warrior, Judy never missed an opportunity to share the love and hope of Jesus with everyone she met. Her kindness, encouragement, and steadfast faith touched countless lives.

Judy also found great joy in God’s creation. She loved beautiful flowers and gardening, spending many happy hours tending her plants and creating beauty around her home.

Professionally, Judy enjoyed a distinguished career with BellSouth, where she faithfully served as a representative for 37 years before retiring in 1994.

Following retirement, Judy continued her life of service through her beloved Beyond the Gates Widow Ministries. For the past 19 years, she was an active member of the ministry, serving as a board member for 17 of those years. She devoted countless hours to hand-drawing birthday and Christmas cards that brought joy, encouragement, and a personal touch to so many lives. She also participated in community outreach projects, helped produce ministry plays, and encouraged fellow widows through her compassion and servant’s heart. Her dedication, creativity, and unwavering commitment to serving others left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside her.

Judy’s legacy of faith, love, service, and devotion to family will continue to inspire all who knew her. Though she will be deeply missed, her family rejoices in the assurance that she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will immediately follow the Wednesday visitation at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Christopher McDonald.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Aveanna Hospice and Home Helpers Homecare, friends, and loved ones who provided comfort, care, and support during Judy’s final days.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home.

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