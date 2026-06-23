New Boutique Concept Set to Replace Former Painted Tree

Months after Painted Tree abruptly closed on April 14, 2026, a new business called The Collective Boutiques is set to take over the former location at 1113 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin.

A new business license was filed on June 11 for Collective Boutiques Franklin LLC. On social media, the company announced that vendor move-in for the Franklin location began June 20, with a soft opening planned for Saturday, June 27.

According to the company’s website, The Collective Boutiques operates on a different model than Painted Tree: rather than leasing booths, vendors lease their own boutique space, while the company handles staffing, the register, and point-of-sale operations. The Collective Boutiques currently has locations in Cincinnati, Colorado Springs, Highland Village, Kingwood, Mansfield, and Virginia Beach, with a Murfreesboro location also listed as pending.

A report from WHRO revealed that Mike Wingard, co-owner of The Collective Boutiques, plans to open this concept in former Painted Tree locations across the country following Painted Tree’s nationwide closure. Wingard said The Collective Boutiques has no direct connection to Painted Tree, though several investors in the new company previously had ties to the old one. Melanie Greer, who served as CEO of Painted Tree, will lead The Collective Boutiques as its new CEO.

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