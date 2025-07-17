Krispy Kreme Marks 88 Years with 88-Cent Dozen Deal

Doughnut and dozens fans, mark your calendars! This Friday, July 18, 2025, Krispy Kreme® celebrates 88 years of hot, fresh and iconic Original Glazed® doughnuts by offering a dozen for just 88 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

This Friday only, guests who purchase any dozen at regular price can receive an Original Glazed dozen for just 88 cents – limit two dozen when purchased in-shop and via drive-thru and one dozen when purchased online for pickup or delivery at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last. Use BDAY to redeem online.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, who began selling doughnuts to grocery stores. Romanced by the irresistible scent of doughnut-making drifting into the streets, passersby asked if they could buy hot, fresh doughnuts. So, Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk.

Today, Krispy Kreme continues to evolve its menu with a wide range of delicious doughnut innovations, while the Original Glazed doughnut remains just as melt-in-your-mouth delicious and iconic as ever, enjoyed by all generations – especially when the brand’s beloved Hot Light is on.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. Guests can also enjoy Krispy Kreme doughnuts by the dozens and 6-pack boxes at select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a U.S. shop or retailer near you.

Share how you’re celebrating Krispy Kreme’s 88th birthday by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s birthday celebration, visit www.krispykreme.com/offers/doughnut-deals

Source: Business Wire

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email