OBITUARY: Oscar Fidele

Oscar Fidele, infant son of Ntuyenabo Fidele and Solange Furaha, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tennessee.

A gathering of family and friends for Oscar will be held Friday, July 11, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. Following the gathering of family and friends will be a graveside service to celebrate at 3:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

