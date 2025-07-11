OBITUARY: Emiliano Geronimo Perez Barahona

Emiliano Geronimo Perez Barahona, 79, of Huntington, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2025. Born on July 20, 1945, in Guatemala, Emiliano lived a life rooted in faith, family, and generosity.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Roberta Perez, and his beloved children: Gladiz Brashear, Oscar Perez, Brenda Rodriguez, Eva Patricia Gutierrez, Sandra Pérez and Amir Perez. Emiliano was a proud grandfather to Dany Rodriguez, Emilio Rodriguez, Goanny Rodriguez, Luke Perez, Matthew Perez, Valerie Perez, Óscar Pérez, Patricia Romano, Elijah Perez, Elizabeth Perez, Moses Gutierrez, Michael Gutierrez, and Nicole Gutierrez. He is preceded in death by his grandchildren David Rodriguez and Sophia Perez.

Raised in Guatemala City, Emiliano worked as a skilled mason and construction worker, known for building both homes and hope. He earned his bachelor’s degree and used his knowledge to teach many men in the family how to build with structure and purpose-both physically and spiritually.

Before coming to the United States, Emiliano served as mayor of his town in Guatemala, helping lead and support his community with wisdom and integrity. Seeking new opportunities for his family, he left behind that role and moved to New York City-his first home in America- where he continued building a legacy through hard work and generosity.

Emiliano was a gifted musician, often found singing, playing guitar or piano, and writing worship songs for Christ. He was a true intercessor and spiritual warrior, whose prayers left a lasting impact on his family and beyond.

Through his generosity, many relatives and their children were able to come to the United States and build fruitful lives, becoming outstanding citizens. One of the sweetest memories his family holds dear is gathering in the living room, surrounded by his music-his voice and melodies filled the home with joy and peace. Now, we believe he is singing in heaven before the Lord, just as he always dreamed.

Family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 11am – 12pm followed by the Celebration of Life Service at 12:15pm at Iglesia Cristiana Misionera “AMA A TU PRÓJIMO” 2464 Old Murfreesboro Rd W, Lebanon, TN 37090. Flowers are welcome as a gesture of remembrance and love.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Emiliano, please visit our floral store. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.