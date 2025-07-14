OBITUARY: Joyce Higgins Alexander

Joyce Higgins Alexander peacefully departed this life on July 11, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Born on December 21, 1942, in Woodbury, Tennessee, Joyce brightened the lives of those around her with her vibrant spirit.

Joyce’s journey began in Woodbury, where she graduated with the class of 1960 from Woodbury Central High School. At just 13 years old, she fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Don Alexander. From that moment on he became the center of her universe. Their love story blossomed, leading to their marriage shortly after Joyce’s graduation. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Donna, the following year. Soon after, they made their home in Murfreesboro.

Joyce transitioned into the workforce while raising her children, initially working at the Samsonite factory. After the arrival of their son Daryl, she devoted herself to being at home with her children until they were old enough for school. Once they were, she returned to work, holding positions at Central Middle School and a local bank. However, after experiencing a couple of harrowing bank robberies, Joyce wisely chose a different path, finding her calling in social services at the Alvin York VA Medical Center.

Throughout her life, Joyce maintained a close bond with her family, often leaning on her mother and sister, Jean, for support while balancing her responsibilities. Granny Sammie and Aunt Jean showered them with love and attention, and good home cooking. Daryl’s involvement in motorcycle racing provided a welcome opportunity for family togetherness, allowing Joyce and Don to attend events and cheer him on.

Joyce took great pride in her ‘grandgirls,’ and grandson, finding immense joy in their lives. Joyce was known for her energetic personality and her love of conversation; it was said that if she wasn’t talking, something must be amiss. Her home was a warm and welcoming space, meticulously organized, reflecting her particular nature. Joyce and Don shared a beautiful life, with her being the perfect balance to his love of the outdoors and gardening.

Joyce was raised in the faith and admonition of the Lord through her mother. It remained an important component throughout her life. She was a longtime member of the Minerva Drive Church of Christ until it closed. She found a new church family with the North Boulevard Church of Christ. Even when she wasn’t physically able to attend she was diligent to connect through their online worship programs.

She is survived by her son, Daryl (Karen) Alexander of Readyville; her daughter, Donna (Robert) Miller of Bradyville; her cherished grandchildren, Rachel (Gavin Lees) Green, Emily (Andrew) Rice, Libby Alexander, Haleigh Alexander, Jessica Alexander, Robby (Christy) Miller; as well as six great-grandchildren. She is also remembered by her brother and sister-in-law, Benny and Judy Alexander, along with several nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie ‘Doc’ Higgins and Sammie Davenport Higgins; her husband, Don Alexander; her sister, Jean Bise; and her niece, Pamela Jenice Maxwell.

Visitation to celebrate Joyce’s life will be held on July 15, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Gentry-Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Riverside Garden at 2:00 PM. Share memories and condolences at www.gentrysmithfuneralhome.com. Gentry-Smith Funeral Home, 303 Murfreesboro Rd. Woodbury, TN 37190, 615-563-5337. Because every life has a story.

The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and physicians at Ascension Rutherford Hospital and Alive Hospice for their loving and compassionate care during Joyce’s final days. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Alive Hospice.