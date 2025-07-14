OBITUARY: Marsha Lowe

Mrs. Marsha Hope Woodruff Lowe, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, July 13, 2025 with her family by her side. She was born in Jacksonville, FL. She was the only daughter to the late Bill and Clara Dell Woodruff. Mrs. Lowe earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia. She took great pride in being a homemaker to her family. Mrs. Lowe and her husband enjoyed taking tours to Hawaii, Alaska, the Canadian Rockies, and Yellowstone National Park. They relished their time at Surfside Beach, SC where their children and grandchildren spent time together. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Lowe is survived by her children, Lauren Whitmire, Bill Lowe and his wife Lisa, and Jack Lowe; grandchildren, Katherine Sabatier and her husband Charley, Sarah Webb and her husband Ryan, Elizabeth Sulpy and her husband David, Mackenzie Lowe, Meridith Lowe, and Sarah Lowe; and great grandchildren, Keith, Ruby, Ella, Isaac, Eva, Lincoln, Thomas, and Whitley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Larry V. Lowe.

Burial will take place at Douglas City Cemetery in Douglas, GA. Arrangements will be announced once they are available.