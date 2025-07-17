OBITUARY: Jerry Lee Benson

Jerry Lee Benson, age 77, passed away Tuesday, July 15, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis “Doc” and Abbie Benson; brother, Jimmy Benson and his wife Juanita; and sister, Judy Cooper.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice Benson; four children, Diana Benson Bateman (Lee), Christian Benson, Joanna Jones (Jeremy), and Andrea Brewer (Drew); eight grandchildren, Hailey (Marco), Madison, Grace, Thomas, James, Brady, Isabelle, and Maya; great grandchildren, Meredith, Ava, and baby Marco Antonio III expected in September; brothers-in-law, Bob Cooper and Jackson Christian (Mary Jo); numerous beloved nieces and nephews; four-legged companions, Jake and Tink; and many other family and close friends.

Jerry was a native of Murfreesboro and long-time member of Bethlehem Church of Christ, where he loved to lead beautiful prayers for the congregation. He was beloved by all who knew him for his ready smile, quick wit, and warm heart. He was co-owner and manager of his family business, Broadway Market for many years. He later worked in car sales, where he was affectionately nicknamed “Hot Shoes” and earned many loyal repeat customers with his kindness and integrity. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan. Go Vols! He enjoyed spending time with his large and loving family, and spoiling his beloved fur babies. He will be deeply missed by many loved ones.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 18, 2025 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, oh Lord my strength and my redeemer.” Psalms 19:14

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Church of Christ or Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.