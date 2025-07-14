OBITUARY: Daniel Lee ‘Dan’ Bownes

Daniel Lee “Dan” Bownes, age 84, passed away on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at his residence. He was a native of North Platt, Nebraska and has lived in Rutherford County for the past seven years. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Christian faith.

Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Bownes, parents; Clarence and Eudra Bownes, daughter, Faye Coulson and brother, Carl Bownes.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Johnny) Walkup, sister, June (Albert) Anson, grandchildren; DJ, Brenda, Christy, Shelby and Johnny Ray and great grandchildren; Tucker, Dixie, Breanna and Joey.

A service will be held for Dan at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Eddie Price officiating. A burial will be scheduled on a later date at Middle Tenneessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

