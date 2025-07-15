OBITUARY: Edna J. Cross

Edna J. Cross, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2025. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was a former resident of Ashland City and had been living in Smyrna, Tennessee at the time of her passing.

Born on February 4, 1936, Edna lived a long and meaningful life rooted in faith and family. She was a devoted member of Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church, where her presence and spirit were cherished by those who worshipped alongside her.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Cross; her son, John Cross; her sister, Florrie Dyee; and her brothers, Don Jenkins and Estle Jenkins. Their memories remained close to her heart throughout her life.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Rhonda Carrithers and son-in-law Alan Carrithers; grandsons Michael Carrithers and his wife Abbey, and Bradley Carrithers and his wife Kiersten; as well as great-grandchildren Jase, Luke, Cole, Riley, and Hudson Carrithers-all of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Edna also held a special place in her heart for bonus granddaughter Courtney Leduc and her husband Jeremy of Vermont, along with their children Evelyn and Boden Leduc.

She is also survived by her brother Raymond Jenkins and his wife Lorine of Clarksville, Tennessee; and sister-in-law Barbara Jenkins.

A woman of enduring faith and quiet strength, Edna’s legacy lives on through the generations she nurtured with love. Her family will honor her life with burial at Bethlehem Cemetery at a later date.

May her memory bring comfort to all who knew and loved her.

