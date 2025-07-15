OBITUARY: Kevin Oustin Thompson

Kevin Oustin Thompson, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend passed away in the early hours of Saturday, Jun. 28th, 2025. He was 34 years old. Kevin fought an arduous battle against stage 4 esophageal cancer for the past eight months.

He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Perry and Mary Thompson of North Judson, Indiana. He leaves behind his wife, Chelsea Gray and son Tanner Leasel Gray. Kevin is also survived by his mother; Lora Thompson Hall (Shawn); his brother Dakota Jessen; his sister Kaylee Hall; and many family members and friends.

After much chatting, a New Year’s spark brought Kevin and Chelsea Gray of Murfreesboro together. After a couple years of dating, they married on the beach in Florida on July 11, 2022. He was a loving husband and wonderful and attentive father to Tanner Leasel Gray. Always with Tanner by his side, Kevin could be found fixing some electrical gadget or playing a game.

Kevin enjoyed traveling on cruises and going to Disney. He was quite the foodie, and loved a good steak. He loved all things automotive, electronics, gaming, and Disney. Kevin was born February 4th, 1991 in Laporte Indiana, to Lora Thompson Hall (Shawn). Kevin’s early years were spent in North Judson, Indiana followed by high school years in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. He worked as a Maintenance Planner at Pepsi in Nashville.

He is truly missed by all his loved ones and by those who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 2 at 1 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home.

“We don’t mourn without hope – we celebrate with joy.” “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kevin’s name to Alive Hospice at 118 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tn 37203.