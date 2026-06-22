OBITUARY: Linda S. Bryson Newcomb

Linda S. Bryson Newcomb, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away the evening of Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at Vanderbilt Bedford County Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Richard and Sarah Owens Bryson and she was preceded in death by her late husband of 54 years, William “WT” Newcomb.

Linda is survived by her children Joseph Shane Newcomb and wife Missy, Karen Grant and husband Michael, and Rhonda Newcomb; grandchildren, William White, James Gearhart, Sarah Gearhart ImOberstag and husband Peter, Olivia Gearhart, Nathan White, David Shane Jernigan, Wilhelmina Earley and husband Josh, Darian Newcomb and Allison Newcomb; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Paisley and husband Johnny, William Bryson and wife Katherine, Carolyn Roberts, Larry Bryson and wife Linda, Danny Bryson, Masel Massey, Judy Matthews and Gene Bryson.

She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Newcomb; daughter, Cheryl White; grandson, Joseph White; siblings, infant twins, Frank and Ruth Bryson, and Ruby Bryson; sisters-in-law, Frances Bryson, Luann Bryson and Kay Bryson; brothers-in-law, Billy Massey, Harold Roberts and Uncle Goldie.

Linda spent her free time reading books, doing puzzles, watching her favorite shows, and admiring Thomas Kinkade paintings. Her most favorite past time was spending time with her family and taking part in shenanigans with her children and grandchildren. She was kind, charming, and never hesitated to care for those in need.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Newcomb will be at Eleven O’clock the morning of Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home with Brother Bobby Black officiating. Burial to follow at the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Culleoka, Tennessee. Visitation with the family will the evening of Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from Five O’clock till Seven O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Pallbearers: Joseph Shane Newcomb, Michael Grant, David Shane Jernigan, Joshua Earley, Tyler Broyles, and Jonathan Paisley.

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