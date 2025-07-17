OBITUARY: David Morrison

Mr David Morrison age 73 passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Morgan County, TN.
There are no services at this time.
Please keep the Morrison Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home
107 Stokes St.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 444-4558.
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
