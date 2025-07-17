OBITUARY: Kitty Walker

In Loving Memory of Kitty Walker

Kitty Walker, a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished friend, and faithful servant of Jesus Christ, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on July 15, 2025, at the age of 66.

Born on August 18, 1958, Kitty lived a life marked by deep love, quiet strength, and unwavering faith. She was the beloved wife of Bill Walker, with whom she shared 32 beautiful years of marriage. Together, they built a home grounded in grace, laughter, and enduring love.

Kitty was the proud and devoted mother of her daughter and three stepsons whom she adored and nurtured with wisdom, patience, and warmth. Her children and grandchildren were her joy and delight, and she spent countless hours sewing clothes, quilts, and gifts for them—each stitch a reflection of her care and creativity. Her passion for sewing went far beyond a hobby; it was her way of expressing love, bringing beauty into the world, and serving others. From handmade dresses to church quilts, Kitty’s hands created more than fabric art…they told stories of faith, family, and generosity.

To know Kitty was to know kindness. She had a gentle spirit, a ready smile, and a heart that made room for everyone. Her friends remember her as a faithful encourager, always ready to listen, pray, and show up when needed most.

Above all, Kitty loved Jesus. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. She lived with quiet assurance, sharing the love of Christ through her actions, words, and unwavering hope.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and grace that will live on in the lives she touched. Kitty is survived by her husband Bill; her children, Tori Walker, Josh Walker and wife Jessica, Greg Walker and wife Bethany, Casey Walker and wife Heather; her grandchildren, Kailey, Ryan, River, Maggie, Oakley, Hunter, baby Ellie on the way, and a wide circle of friends and extended family who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of Kitty’s life will be held at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 12:00pm until the time of services beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Woodfin Funeral Chapels in honor of her generous spirit and faithful heart. An online guestbook is available for the Walker family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23