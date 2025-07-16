OBITUARY: Ernest Donald Jennings

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Ernest Donald Jennings on July 9, 2025, at the age of 41. Ernest was full of life, laughter, and love, and his presence touched everyone who knew him. He was working hard toward earning his CDL and had big dreams ahead.

A proud momma’s boy through and through, Ernest had a deep love for his family and friends. He will be remembered for his kind spirit, sense of humor, and the way he could light up any room. To know Ernest was to know loyalty, compassion, and a heart that loved big.

Ernest is survived by his father, Randy Ford; his loving sister MaryAnne (Cole) Jones; his brothers Allan Daugherty, Raymond Daugherty, and Chase (Jennifer) Mears; and his uncles Ernest (Kathy) Cairo and Brad Scott. He was a beloved uncle to Chris Mason, AJ Daugherty, Braden Daugherty, Caiden Mears, Alexis Daugherty, Sarah Daugherty, Allie Daugherty, Reilly Mears, and Madelyn Mears. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Rachel Gray, and many cherished cousins, great-nephews, and a great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his sweet and wonderful mother, Angela Ford, former pastor of Emery United Methodist Church; his grandparents, Raymond and Mary Ann Scott; and his brothers, Tony Daugherty and Joseph Jennings.

In true Ernest fashion, just days before his passing, he told his sister and nephew Chris Mason that when the time came, he didn’t want anyone crying-he wanted a celebration.

So, we invite all who knew and loved him to join us for a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Emery United Methodist Church, located at 2989 Emery Rd, Murfreesboro, TN. Come as you are, grab a hotdog or hamburger, share your favorite Ernest story, and enjoy some of his favorite tunes. Let’s honor him the way he would’ve wanted-with laughter, music, and love.

