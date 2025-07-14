OBITUARY: Tina Marie DiMonte

Tina Marie DiMonte, age 59, passed away on Friday, July 11, 2025 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford. She was a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois and has lived in Rutherford County for the past twenty-nine years.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents; Nick and Susan DiMonte.

She is survived by her sons; Jacob Chipman and Zack (Alyssa) Campbell, husband; Joe Cox, brothers; Tony DiMonte, Nick DiMonte and Mike DiMonte, step-son; Joey (Melissa) Cox and; grandchildren; Alden Campbell, Greyson Campbell, Elaina McCawley, Madelyn Cox and Macaenzie Cox.

A memorial service will be held for Tina at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, Tn 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email