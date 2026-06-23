Corey Blake Phillips, age 48, of Manchester passed away Saturday, June 20, 2026 in Warren County. Corey was born on June 4, 1978 in Rutherford County.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Borren Blair of Manchester; Brother and Sister-in-law, Josh & Amber Phillips of Manchester; Nephew, Lukas Phillips of Manchester; Stepmother, Deborah Phillips of Woodbury; and Step-Grandmother, Naomi Blair of Woodbury.

Corey is preceded in death by his father, Don Phillips; and his Stepfather, Benny Blair.

Corey was a member of the Crossroads church of Christ and worked at AUMA Engineered Products. He loved anything to do outdoors whether it was hunting deer or turkey, fishing, or gardening.

Funeral Services will be at 2 PM Wednesday, June 24, 2026 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Cunningham & Bro. Terry Milburn officiating. Interment will follow at King Cemetery. The family will receive friends for the visitation from 4 PM to 8 PM Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at Woodbury Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Josh Phillips, Lukas Phillips, Ricky Lowe, Steven Lowe, Brian Vaughn, & Wade Parham.

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This obituary was published by Woodbury Funeral Home.

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